Elcock Reisen ceased trading last week

Shropshire Council said that it has confirmed providers for the routes and will be contacting schools – and parents where possible to let them know about the new operators.

It comes after the shock announcement last week that Telford-based firm Elcock Reisen was to cease trading.

The company, which had operated in the county for many years, shut on Friday.

The council said that following the announcement, its officers had worked with other bus and coach companies to cover the school transport contracts that Elcocks had been operating.

It means new operators have been found for the 15 contracts in time for the start of the autumn term.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for transport, said: "Elcocks has been a valued partner for a number of years and were operating 15 school transport contracts on behalf of the council.