Firefighters throw buckets of water over chimney fire at Shrewsbury home

Shrewsbury mum worries for daughter's safety after windows 'spontaneously' crack in new build home
Firefighters threw buckets of water to put out a chimney fire in Shrewsbury this afternoon.
The incident happened at a home on The Mount, near the town centre, at around 3.40pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.43pm on Thursday, August 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a chimney fire.
"Crews extinguished using buckets of water, chimney rods and small gear. A thermal imaging camera was also in use."
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.