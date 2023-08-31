Firefighters throw buckets of water over chimney fire at Shrewsbury home

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

Firefighters threw buckets of water to put out a chimney fire in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The incident happened at a home on The Mount, near the town centre, at around 3.40pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 3.43pm on Thursday, August 31, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a chimney fire.

"Crews extinguished using buckets of water, chimney rods and small gear. A thermal imaging camera was also in use."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station.

