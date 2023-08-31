'Cooking left unattended' sparks emergency calls to fire service

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service scrambled two crews from Newport to Vineyard Road in the town at 12.58am on Thursday

A spokesperson for the fire service said the reports of a house fire "involved cooking left unattended by occupier." An operations officer was also sent to the scene.

The crews ventilated the property to get the smoke out and used a thermal camera.

There were no casualties and the crews sent their stop message at 1.12am.

It was the second call to unattended cooking for the service in less than 12 hours.

At 7.28pm on Wednesday two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to Longden Road in the county town.

Smoke in property proved to be caused by unattended cooking.

"Fire crews gave advice to occupier," said a spokesperson for the county fire service.