Bridge closed two weeks for repair work following collision

The River Roden bridge will be closed for two weeks. Photo: Google

The Stanton river bridge, near Shawbury, crosses the River Roden, carrying an unclassified road from the B5063 Moreton Corbet junction to Stanton village.

It will be closed from September 11 to 26.

The work will involve taking down and reconstructing the impact damage caused by a road traffic collision to the upstream parapet and repointing work to the downstream parapet.

Due to the nature of the work required the road closure will remain in place for 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with normal working hours from 7.30am to 4pm.

When the bridge is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the proposed works.