Russell Watson to play two dates at Shrewsbury Abbey

Russell Watson

Russell Watson's unique voice has captivated audiences around the world, earning him numerous awards and accolades including four Classical Brit awards.

The world-renowned tenor will begin a new tour in October, performing a show with classic songs old and new, together with a selection of his most loved hits from his illustrious career.

He will be accompanied by his arranger and pianist Mike Moran.

Watson will be playing two dates at Shrewsbury on the tour – on November 16 and 18.

Watson has released ten studio albums, sold more than seven million records and performed for The Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents.