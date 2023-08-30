Russell Watson to play two dates at Shrewsbury Abbey

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

Renowned British tenor Russell Watson is set to bring his soaring vocals to one of the county's most beautiful buildings later this year.

Russell Watson
Russell Watson

Russell Watson's unique voice has captivated audiences around the world, earning him numerous awards and accolades including four Classical Brit awards.

The world-renowned tenor will begin a new tour in October, performing a show with classic songs old and new, together with a selection of his most loved hits from his illustrious career.

He will be accompanied by his arranger and pianist Mike Moran.

Watson will be playing two dates at Shrewsbury on the tour – on November 16 and 18.

Watson has released ten studio albums, sold more than seven million records and performed for The Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents.

Tickets for the shows will be available at russellwatson.com or from 01256-416384

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News