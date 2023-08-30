Mayor attends rotary to speak at meeting

The Mayor, Councillor Rebecca Wall, Shrewsbury Town Council Clerk Helen Ball, and Charles Evason, Shrewsbury Rotary Club's President.

The Rotary Club of Shrewsbury, which dates back to 1926, was visited by the town’s mayor, Councillor Rebecca Wall, and the town clerk, Helen Ball.

During the meeting the mayor addressed the members on her background and why she had got into local politics.

She also discussed her role as mayor and why she had chosen the two causes – Guide Dogs and Diabetes – that she was supporting during her year of office.

She noted that, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, it was possible for her to hold the traditional mayor’s event on the Sunday after the Flower Show – something that she really appreciated.