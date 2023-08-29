Krazy Races confirms Shrewsbury return for popular soapbox derby

Krazy Races will be returning to Shrewsbury next year.

The event, which was created and is managed by the Shrewsbury-based business Sarah Belcher Events, has taken place in a host of locations across the country – including Wolverhampton earlier this week.

After last year's event, organisers said it would not be returning to the county town for the "foreseeable future", citing a lack of support from "key stakeholders".

Now it has been confirmed that the event will be back next year in Shrewsbury's Quarry on Sunday, May 26 – in time to mark its fifth anniversary.

During its travels the event has welcomed more than 150,000 people, raised more than £100,000 for charity, and seen more than 250 teams competing in hand-made soapboxes.

The event will return to Shrewsbury with a stage hosting live music and entertainment.

Participants will take on event route made up of chicanes, obstacles, and more, with racers expected to be cheered on by thousands of spectators.

Sarah Belcher, Founder of Krazy Races said: “We are beyond excited to be returning to Shrewsbury to celebrate where it all started five years ago.

"We have travelled to amazing locations across the country and worked with some fantastic teams but there is something really special about putting an event on in your home-town.

"We have been inundated with both previous teams and spectators asking us to return so we are over the moon to finally be able to say we are back.

“The event will be a real ‘feel good’ celebration, filled with surprises and fun. We are challenging our teams to be the best we have ever seen, which will not be an easy task.”

Krazy Races said it will be working with local sponsors and businesses to bring together local entertainers, food stalls, cars and more.

The event will also host its first ever after party from 5pm, with entry charged at £5.

Applications for teams to enter have opened today with event organisers looking for between 20 to 40 teams to take part in a knockout style competition with multiple trophies.

Teams and spectators are encouraged to raise as much money as possible for charity and later this year the event will announce its official Shrewsbury Krazy Races headline charity.

Krazy Races said it is working to find a local charity to support the event.

Tickets for Shrewsbury Krazy races have gone on sale today – and are free for under fives, £6 for five to 16-year-olds, £10 for adults, and £28 for a family.