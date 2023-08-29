Successful festival bids farewell to Shrewsbury folk for another year

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2023 at West Mid Showground

More than 7,000 people have flocked to this year's music festival, which returned on Friday for four days of music and entertainment.

The festival has seen scores of acts from around the world, such as Billy Bragg and Eddi Reader, perform at the West Mid Showground event.

Fans watching the main stage on Sunday night

Jo Cunningham from the festival said despite the Shropshire weather, 2023 had been a "superb year".

"It has been another superb year, we could not have asked for anything more. It may have been a mixed bag weather-wise but everyone has embraced the festival spirit," she said.

Even the bad weather didn't dampen people's spirits

On Monday night, Highland rockers the 'Red Hot Chilli Pipers' ended the festival, which has seen music fans from across the UK and the world descend on Shropshire.

The festival has been running in Shrewsbury since 2006, but it was a direct successor to the Bridgnorth Folk Festival, which was first held in the county in 1997.

Organisers have promised it will return next year, with tickets to go on sale within days.