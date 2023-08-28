Replacement windows approved for historic protected pub in Shrewsbury town centre

Henry Tudor House

Joules Brewery has asked Shropshire Council for listed building consent for the changes at Henry Tudor House on Wyle Cop.

The application is to change the glass in three windows on the upper level of the ground floor, which contain what the brewery described as "unsightly opaque glass".

Its plan is to have new hand painted glass panels created – featuring a number of shields.

Shropshire Council's case officer for the application, Karen Rolfe, has approved the proposal, but says a condition will be in place to agree the final details of the windows before they are replaced.

The design statement submitted with the application explains the plan for the windows, stating: "It is proposed to decorate the glass panels with hand-painted designs which will feature the Shropshire shield next to the Joules trade mark cross to the centre window.

"The balance of the four windows will each feature painted panels representing the four Joules Shrewsbury pubs.

"The design mirrors the decoration in the windows above.

"The content of the design is of the present, and identifies the building in its pub era, so whilst coherent in look, it is not faux, and embraces the current time."

Ms Rolfe's report approving the application concludes: "With the specialist reports and assessments prepared and submitted relevant to this row of three historic window openings to the front elevation of Henry Tudor House, it is considered that it has been satisfactorily demonstrated that the existing leaded glass within these openings is of mid-to later 20th Century insertion with some older glass pieces incorporated.

"Overall it is considered that replacing the leaded glass panels to each of these three windows, but retaining the historic window framing in place, would not result in loss of historic fabric and therefore no measurable harm to this Grade I listed building.

"Key to the scheme is agreeing the full details and appearance of the replacement leaded glass where this is currently in development by the applicant with a glass specialist who has worked on many projects with Joules Brewery in the past.