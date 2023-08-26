Shrewsbury Steam Rally returns for Bank Holiday weekend

Getting ready for Shrewsbury Steam Rally are George Goddard, Ken Milns and William Goddard.

The event, a fixture in the county calendar, takes place at Onslow Park, Shrewsbury, on Sunday and Monday, August 27 and 28.

Organised by the County of Salop Steam Engine Society the event features a host of classic vehicles, as well as displays and stalls.

The rally will include more than 90 steam engines, demonstrations of historic farming techniques, historic military vehicles, a vintage fairground and organs, a crafts and hobbies marquee, and more than six acres of trade stands.

Among the historic vehicles lined up are classic cars and commercial vehicles, motorbikes, bicycles, and tractors.

The demonstrations planned for the rally include Shropshire Beekeepers Association, traditional greenwood craftsmanship, stone crushing with Shropshire Mines Trust, tractor pulling, and shire horses.

The event also includes a special display to mark the 75th anniversary of Land Rover, with a host of the vehicles from different eras and uses on show.

Edward Goddard, the chairman of County of Salop Steam Engine Society, said they were excited about welcoming the crowds to see a packed line-up for this year's show.