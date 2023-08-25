RSPCA reports hundreds of cases of cruelty to county dogs last year

The RSPCA said it was seeing a rise in the number of reports of dog beatings

The reports included concerns about people intentionally harming dogs, neglecting them, and abandoning them.

Kelly Lake, RSPCA chief inspector for Shropshire, said there had been a shocking number of reports of intentional harm to dogs in the county – 66.

The type of incidents which come under intentional harm are attempted killing, poisoning, beating, and mutilation.

It comes as nationally, the number of reports made to the RSPCA about dogs – including intentional harm, neglect and abandonments – in 2022 was 42,690, a seven per cent increase from 2021, where there were 39,797.

The charity said that in summer months cases of cruelty rise and that it is braced for its busiest time of the year.

The organisation has released the figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

Kelly said: “For hundreds of years dogs have been known as man’s best friend – and if you share your home with one, you will know why, as they are such loyal and loving companions.

“But these awful statistics tell a different story. Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal.

“Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse. We need the public’s help to Cancel Out Cruelty. Their donations, no matter how small, help keep our frontline officers out on the road rescuing animals and investigating these terrible reports.”

The RSPCA added that the latest figures showing the charity has seen a 22 per cent increase in reports of beatings in 2022 – 9,658 in 2022, compared to 7,857 in 2021.

The figures released by the RSPCA also show the number of beatings peaked in August, when 1,081 reports were received – a staggering 35 a day.

The number of animals killed in ‘suspicious circumstances’ also increased in 2022 by 15 per cent from by 2021 – 891 in 2022, compared to 775 in 2021.

The charity said 77 per cent of all cruelty complaints in 2022 were beatings.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis.

“Each year, these reports reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when an animal is beaten on average every hour of every day. The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”