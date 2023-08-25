Romanian pup Willow is coming home thanks to overwhelming support from Shropshire community

Willow

Christina Richards, from Shrewsbury, shared the news this week and said she had been overwhelmed by the level of support from local people who were quick to make donations.

It comes after Christina's Border-Collie cross Willow – and three other puppies – were seized at Dover by the Department for Environment, Food & Affairs (Defra) for allegedly being too young to enter the country.

The 31-year-old said her dog was shipped at five months old, having had the required vaccinations, microchipping and appropriate documentation to enter the country.

But, unexpectedly, Willow and the other dogs were stopped at the border because Defra claimed the puppies were three-and-a-half months old, not five.

Defra stated that each dog must have another rabies vaccination and would need to stay in quarantine for another 21 days following this.

Around £8,000 had to be raised for the four dogs in just eight days or the dogs would be classed as abandoned.

Commenting on the good news, Christina said: "I am amazed at the help and support from everyone. We didn't think we would make the money we did – especially with two days to spare – but its been a whirlwind.

"My son was ecstatic and the two young ones were jumping for joy and my son has been my little rock through all of this.

"The support system we have had from the charity and the three other girls has been amazing and we have all supported each other and we are even talking about future plans."

Christina went on to say that the battle is not yet over, as it has not been made clear where the pups are being held and how they will get to them.

"We are half way there," Christina said, "the release date is September 5, but we have no idea as to where we need to collect the dogs from and it could be anywhere in the UK.

"If they are still residing in Dover, then the charity have another courier who will be happy to pick up the pups.

"But my car isn't in the healthiest situations, it's got a problem with the exhaust, so it's drinking water quicker than the kids drink water, but I'm getting my dog home no matter what.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your donations. If you hadn't of helped, Willow wouldn't be coming home.