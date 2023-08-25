Prolific offender with 46 convictions spared jail after being caught with drugs and knife

A drug addict and alcoholic with 46 previous convictions has been spared jail despite being caught with a knife and drugs after a judge said that prison would "not rehabilitate him".

Thomas was found with the kitchen knife in the The Sqaure in Shrewsbury town centre

Peter Thomas, 43, of no fixed abode, was found in The Square, Shrewsbury, with a kitchen knife, after the known offender was spotted in a group by police officers patrolling the town, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday.

