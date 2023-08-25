Prolific offender with 46 convictions spared jail after being caught with drugs and knife

Peter Thomas, 43, of no fixed abode, was found in The Square, Shrewsbury, with a kitchen knife, after the known offender was spotted in a group by police officers patrolling the town, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday.
A drug addict and alcoholic with 46 previous convictions has been spared jail despite being caught with a knife and drugs after a judge said that prison would "not rehabilitate him".
Peter Thomas, 43, of no fixed abode, was found in The Square, Shrewsbury, with a kitchen knife, after the known offender was spotted in a group by police officers patrolling the town, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday.