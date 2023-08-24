Firefighter Barbie among toys needed for 'historic' appeal fundraiser

Firefighter Barbie has been donated for the Shrewsbury Fire Station event

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service is this year celebrating 75 years of saving lives and property in the county and there will be a series of open days at stations.

One of those open days will be on September 2 at Shrewsbury Fire Station where they will be holding a special fundraising sale of firefighter related toys.

Katy Lowe, of SFRS, said they had already received some donations for the sale on behalf of the Fire Fighters Charity, including Fire Fighter Barbie.

Firefighter Barbie at the wheel of one of Shrewsbury's big red fire trucks

Examples of toys they are looking for are fancy dress items, trucks and children's books.

They should be dropped off at Shrewsbury Fire Station no later than September 1, so they can be washed and brushed up to look smart for potential buyers.

Firefighter toys can be dropped off at Shrewsbury Fire Station

Items can be dropped off at the glass fronted reception at St Michael's Street, or out of office hours at the duty room window which is around the back of the building.

Shrewsbury Fire Station's open day will also include a collection of historic exhibits, including the old style heavy helmet. The exhibition will continue throughout the rest of the month.

A spokesperson for the county fire service said; "2023 marks the service’s diamond anniversary and members of the public will be able to see the changes SFRS has made over the years with a museum style exhibition.

"The display will feature different uniforms firefighters have worn, photos from across the decades and other memorabilia both located in the service and donated by members of our community or former staff."

Area manager Adam Matthews said: “We are really looking forward to celebrating our anniversary with the public and hope they enjoy the exhibit we’ve put together.

"Our hope is that the display shows our journey over the last 75 years and the significant changes and challenges we’ve faced.

"You may even spot a member of your friends and family in some of the photographs we’ll be featuring and if you do, please let us know.

We’d love to hear your stories.”

Visitors can enjoy the exhibit as part of a host of activities planned for the open day including demonstrations, fire control tours and opportunities to sit in a fire engine.