There is much anger in the Coton Hill area of Shrewsbury over Shropshire Council plans to convert a former residential home into a supported housing scheme for homeless people.
Residents near a proposed supported housing scheme are "increasingly worried" about what recent incidents might mean for their tight-knit community.
