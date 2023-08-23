Residents open their gardens to celebrate their blossoming community

Members of Copthorne Keep Community Group at the ‘Open Gardens’ event at the development, which was supported by Bellway. From left, Lyn Pendle, Enid Jones, Sue Whitcombe, Avi Royle and Nina Komiatis. Picture: Bellway

The Copthorne Keep Community Group, in Shrewsbury, organised the event which saw residents opening up their gardens to visitors and selling plants, cards and refreshments.

Bellway, which has supported some of the group’s previous activities, arranged for the event programmes at the end of last month, to be designed and printed to help publicise it.

Lyn Pendle, secretary of Copthorne Keep Community Group and one of the organisers of the event, said: “We’re very grateful for Bellway’s continued support in helping us organise these events, it has made it possible for us to put on a variety of events to include the whole community.

Sue Whitcombe and Jacqui Roden in one of the open gardens at Copthorne Keep with a colourful floral display. Picture: Bellway

“The new programmes were well-designed and looked attractive which helped us to advertise the event better.

“It was a great weekend and there were a lot of visitors, including several who are in the process of buying a property at Copthorne Keep as well as those who are looking to buy a property there.

“Surprisingly there were more attendees on Sunday despite the rain! We also wanted to fundraise for charity during this event and together we raised £150 for Severn Hospice.”

This was the latest event organised by the group, which was set up by resident Avi Royle, to make new friends and foster community spirit with neighbours at the development.

In May this year, the group hosted a Coronation celebration, organising games and activities for children, who were presented with vouchers donated by Bellway after taking part.

The group has also decorated statues of soldiers at the development with hand-knitted poppies for Remembrance Day and held ‘Carols on the Green’ at Christmas.

Lyn said: “We are very proud of how well our efforts with organising the various community events have been received by the new residents. It’s really important that those who are settling into their new house – or are in the process of buying a house at the development –feel welcome and know that support is available.

“The hard work is all worth it when we all come together and form special bonds as well as creating lovely memories.”

Bellway is building 224 new homes at Copthorne Keep, on the site of the former Copthorne Barracks.

Marie Richards, Sales Director for Bellway West Midlands, said: “It’s pleasing to see how close-knit the community is here at Copthorne Keep and we’re impressed with the efforts of Copthorne Keep Community Group to develop these ties.

“We’re glad they are all making lovely memories together and welcoming in newer residents as they settle into their new homes.”