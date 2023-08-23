Labour leader in drive to make it easier for people to grow their own

Counicllor Buckley on the allotment on Sunday

Councillor Julia Buckley visited Greenfields Allotments during the Shrewsbury Associations’ Open Day on Sunday.

The volunteer committee opened the gates to the site for the second time this year and welcomed casual visitors to explore the site and see what can be achieved with being an "Allotmenteer".

Councillor Buckley said: "The Greenfields Allotment Association are a credit to the community for their efforts and warm welcome to new members.

"It was a pleasure to visit the open day and I am sure I was not the only visitor to leave feeling inspired to get out into the garden.”

Her visit comes as the Labour party in Shropshire has initiated a motion with the Council that "seeks to help Shropshire neighbourhoods become more sustainable and increase resilience by making it easier for community groups to grow more food for local people on underused, or unused, public land".

A spokesperson for the Labour Party in Shropshire said: "Right now, it can be complex and costly to access this land.