Mill Lane Photo: Google

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Mill Lane, at Ruyton-XI-Towns near Shrewsbury at about 8.50pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the man involved was a utility company worker who they helped out of the one-metre hole.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington.