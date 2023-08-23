Campaigner calls for 'clarity' after pilot new style bus service launch is delayed

An early version of the logo for the pilot on demand bus service

Shropshire Council announced in May the new pilot Connect On-Demand scheme for areas in the south west of Shrewsbury where normal bus services are proving too costly for the county to subsidise.

It had announced it would be run from September, with people able to book via app or by phone.

It has been touted as a plan to "reinvigorate public transport in Shropshire" with the first services on electric buses replacing the under-threat 20 (Shrewsbury to Radbrook), 544 (Shrewsbury to Lyth Hill) and 546 (Shrewsbury to Pulverbatch).

Those bus services are fully funded by the council but have, over a period of time, seen a reduction in passengers.

The council hopes to introduce a similar service in and around the county’s 17 market towns, enabling people to access services locally or to connect with bus or rail for onwards travel – and to access the wider regional and national transport network.

In a recent press release detailing changes to bus services, the council announced that the launch of the service has been put back.

The release said; "In previous communication it has been mentioned that services 20 (Shrewsbury Bus Station to Radbrook Green), 544 (Shrewsbury Bus Station to Lyth Hill) and 546 (Shrewsbury Bus Station to Pulverbatch) would in September be operated on a flexible/on-demand basis.

"At this time, the current services will continue to operate in September as per the existing timetables operated by Arriva Midlands.

"More information will follow about the launch, later in autumn, of the new On-Demand bus service."

Councillor Alex Wagner said he thought such a decision was 'inevitable' given a lack of detail provided to residents.

He said: "The lack of detail provided to residents meant that it was inevitable the On-Demand service would have to either be delayed or cancelled, as it is clearly not yet fit for purpose.

"Shropshire Council should be honest about the timeframe with residents and urgently need to get more information across regarding what the service will look like.

"Otherwise, we will lose lifeline rural services like the number 544 and number 546, as well as leaving a huge area of new development in Radbrook and Bowbrook without a proper bus by getting rid of the number 20."

But a council spokesperson insisted that a launch is still on the cards.

"Full details of the launch and operation of the service are currently being finalised and will be announced shortly," said the spokesperson.

It is understood that as the first on demand bus service will be operated by Shropshire Council there is no issue finding a contractor.

The council has previously said that the new pilot service will operate from 7.30am to 6.30pm Monday to Saturday, with people able to book via app or by phone.

The service will pick-up and drop-off at locations within the pilot zone, including Radbrook shopping centre, Meole Brace retail park, and doctors’ surgeries. There will also be additional drop-off and pick up points at Shrewsbury bus and railway stations, and The Square.

They added that a Sigma 7 electric bus will operate in urban areas and offer a new experience for passengers, being the first fully electric bus operating in Shropshire.

Smaller diesel vehicles are set to operate in more rural areas, to which they are better suited as they are better able to navigate lanes and roads less suited for larger buses.

A council spokesperson in May said that: "Subject to funding, the council hopes to introduce a similar service in and around the county’s 17 market towns, enabling people to access services locally or to connect with bus or rail for onwards travel – and to access the wider regional and national transport network."

The council also hailed the new service as one that will provide a crucial link for residents requiring affordable access to essential services.

Connect On-Demand works in areas not supported by sufficient local bus services, providing people with essential transport to their nearest market town and links to existing local bus/rail services for onwards travel.

Connect On-Demand had the support of Shropshire Council’s cross-party public transport group, set up to discuss and consider ways to improve public transport in the council area.

The Department for Transport plan to return later this year to see the service in operation.

Connect On-Demand is planned to be the first aspect of Shropshire Connect, the second being Shrewsbury Connect, a reimagined Shrewsbury Park & Ride service offering connectivity to a number of key strategic sites across the town, including the hospital and rail station.