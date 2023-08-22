Key Shrewsbury route to be closed to 'replace meter in the road'

Chester Road, outside Cambrian House. Photo: Google

Severn Trent Water will be working overnight on Chester Street, from September 12 to 13 between 8pm and 6am.

Shropshire Council says the work will involve contractors replacing a small meter within the road opposite Cambrian House.

Chester Street will be closed to traffic travelling in a northbound direction (towards Coton Hill) with a signed diversion route in place.

Severn Trent Water has agreed to employ a traffic management operative on site to assist high-sided vehicles through the closure.

Access to residential properties and businesses will also be maintained at all times.