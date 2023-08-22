Deadline set by Marches LEP for North West Relief Road funding decision

How the North West Relief Road could look

Board members of the LEP will make a final decision about whether to continue to fund Shrewsbury's controversial North West Relief Road project at the board meeting in November.

The LEP has agreed to give Shropshire Council time to prepare a refreshed business plan for the North West Relief Road, which received £4.2 million of LEP investment through the Local Growth Fund.

Board members say the business plan should include updated traffic modelling and up-to-date analysis showing that there is still a need for a road and that it offers value for money.

This information would need to be produced by the end of October, by which time a planning decision would be expected to have been made.

The grant was initially made towards the Oxon Link Road, stretching from Churncote Island to Holyhead Road, but the entire relief road has since been brought together under a single planning application, which has sparked over 5,500 objections and been plagued by setbacks.

LEP chair Sonia Roberts MBE said the board wanted Shropshire Council to demonstrate that there was still a strong business case for the money to be invested in the NWRR.

“The board will consider this new information and the outcome of the planning decision at its meeting in November and make a final decision about whether to continue to support the OLR project.

“We feel we have been very patient with the council having first awarded this funding eight and half years ago.

"The Marches LEP has a mandate from Government to ensure the best use of public money and is accountable for the appropriate management and oversight of all funding we allocate.

“The board has agreed that in this case the council must provide the evidence that this funding still represents an appropriate use of public money and must also make progress on planning.”

The proposed road to connect northern and western Shrewsbury has led to protests over environmental concerns, with campaigners saying building the road would mean a net increase in carbon.

LEP chief executive Rachel Laver said: “This is a significant amount of public money and it is the LEP’s duty to ensure it is used appropriately.

"We are aware that there are significant other issues which affect this project and this decision seeks to give the council time to address some of those concerns.

“Members will decide in November what is the most appropriate course of action once we have received the updated information we require from Shropshire Council.