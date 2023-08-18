Time running out for Shrewsbury family desperate to see Romanian pup brought home

Willow, previously called Koala

Christina Richards, from Shrewsbury, has said she is at risk of losing her Border Collie-cross Willow because she cannot afford the unexpected quarantine bills of almost £1,800.

The 31-year-old said her dog was shipped at five months old, having had the required vaccinations, microchipping and appropriate documentation to enter the country.

But, unexpectedly, Willow and the other dogs were stopped at the border because the Department for Environment, Food & Affairs (Defra) claims the puppies were three-and-a-half months old, not five.

Christina and her partner

Defra has apparently now stated that each dog must have another rabies vaccination and will need to stay in quarantine for another 21 days following this.

Christina and the charity Angel Watch Rescue and Rehome now have only eight days to pay the quarantine fees in full and if not, the dogs will be classed as abandoned.

"I am heartbroken with the situation," Christina said, "I thought I was doing something wonderful to get a rescue dog for the kids and something for us to experience together as a family.

"Now she's in a cage somewhere, stuck, scared and oblivious to what's going on.

"My kids are devastated – my son has offered his birthday money. There's been a lot of tears and arguments due to stress.

"I have been dealing with the back and forth and trying to get a response from them and my anxiety is so high. I have tried to contact my local MP, my local vets and citizens advice."

Willow, who was previously named Koala, was rescued from the streets of Romania through the charity Angel Watch Rescue and Rehome.

The charity provides a link between the animals in Romania to potential adopters and sponsors throughout Europe and Canada.

They arrange foster care, pet passports, micro chipping, vaccinations, building shelters and organise transport to their new homes. Many of the dogs go on to find their permanent homes in the UK.

Christina said that Willow is already part of the family and that toys, bedding and blankets have already been bought to make her comfortable.

"She's my baby and she's my responsibility and I have to do everything to get her... she should be here with us sitting with her toys my son bought for her," Christina added.

Christina said she has been overwhelmed by the level of support from people across Shropshire who have already made a donation.

So far, around £3,000 has been raised for the four puppies, with £5,000 to go.

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com or make a PayPal donation to angelswatchrescue@yahoo.com

The charity can be contacted via their Facebook page: Angel Watch Rescue and Rehome.