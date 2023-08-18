Salop Leisure welcomes Inner Wheel Club members for afternoon tea

Salop Leisure’s chairman Tony Bywater with members of The Inner Wheel Club of Shrewsbury who enjoyed afternoon tea at Love Coffee restaurant.

The club meets for lunch every second Wednesday of the month at The Beaconsfield Club in Shrewsbury, except for August which gave president Kath Owen the idea of inviting members for an afternoon tea at Salop Leisure’s popular Love Coffee restaurant at Emstrey.

Thirteen members accepted the invitation and they were welcomed by Tony Bywater, Salop Leisure’s chairman.

"I decided to do something different in August, when we don’t meet as a club,” said Kath, a former Mayor of Shrewsbury. “I sent out invitations to members and 13 of us were available to go for afternoon tea which was absolutely superb.

“The venue and staff were lovely and the food was amazing. Many of us had not been to Love Coffee before but I am sure we will be going back, possibly for lunch next time.”

She said some members took the opportunity to look around Salop Leisure showroom and adjoining the Love Plants specialist plants centre.

The Inner Wheel Club of Shrewsbury raises money for charities at home and abroad as part of its work which is focused on promoting friendship, encouraging personal service and fostering international understanding.