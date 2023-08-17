Husband left 'reeling with shock' and searching for answers after wife's 'tragic' death

Lesley Ann Farrow

Lesley Ann Farrow, aged 55, was found dead at home in Tilley village, Wem, by her husband Jeremy on April 18 this year.

An inquest into her death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, heard that Mrs Farrow had left a note which "indicated her intention".

The evidence available was sufficient for John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, to record a conclusion of suicide. However, Mr Farrow still has questions.

He told the inquest that his wife, a mother-of-three, had anxieties over work, but was improving at the time of her death.

"I know she had mental health issues but she had, over the previous few months, considerably improved, culminating in a wonderful weekend building up to her birthday," said Mr Farrow.

"Something happened that made her kill herself," said Mr Farrow. "Something triggered that activity. I will spend the rest of my life wondering what on earth it was."

After the hearing, Mr Farrow said: "It was a tragic end to 20 very happy years of marriage. I'm still reeling with the shock. I'd like to know what happened, but I'm not going to get to know.

"She had been in a better place. It had been a completely normal, lovely day."

Asked how his wife would be remembered, Mr Farrow said: "A wonderful mum."

He also wanted to publicly thank the police and ambulance service for the speed and the "great courtesy and kindness with which they acted". Mr Farrow said he has been in contact with his solicitors to consider legal options.

A spokesman for M&G Investments, where Lesley worked, said: “We understand that this is an incredibly difficult time for Lesley’s family. Lesley was a valued colleague and our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and her friends.

“We take our duty of care to all of our colleagues incredibly seriously. We seek to ensure that all colleagues are appropriately supported in the workplace, both from a physical and mental well-being perspective.

“We will continue to do all that we can to support Lesley’s family and impacted colleagues.”