Classic and custom motorbike show coming to Shrewsbury Prison this November

Kickback Life Behind Bars

Shrewsbury Prison is set to host the UK's most established national indoor custom bike show – Kickback Life Behind Bars, on Sunday, November 19.

The event will showcase many of the UK's and Shropshire's finest custom and classic motorcycles inside the iconic prison setting.

Visitors will be able to see all the bikes close up and meet the builders of the machines, including choppers, cafe racers, scramblers and many other different styles of motorbikes.