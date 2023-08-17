Classic and custom motorbike show coming to Shrewsbury Prison this November

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished:

A custom bike show is coming to a popular tourist attraction in Shrewsbury this November.

Kickback Life Behind Bars
Shrewsbury Prison is set to host the UK's most established national indoor custom bike show – Kickback Life Behind Bars, on Sunday, November 19.

The event will showcase many of the UK's and Shropshire's finest custom and classic motorcycles inside the iconic prison setting.

Visitors will be able to see all the bikes close up and meet the builders of the machines, including choppers, cafe racers, scramblers and many other different styles of motorbikes.

Tickets can be bought at Kickbackshow.com but are limited due to the venue's max capacity regulations.

