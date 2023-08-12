Police appeal after £33,000 of wheat destroyed in fire near Shrewsbury

Firefighters were notified of a large fire in a field in Monkmoor at around 2.50pm on Friday.

Two fire engines and the incident support unit were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury Fire Station, where they spent around two hours battling the blaze.

Around 35 acres of wheat was destroyed by fire, with a value of around £33,000.

Now West Mercia Police are appealing for information that might help with their enquiries.

A police spokesperson said : "On Friday 11th August, a field in the Monkmoor area of Shrewsbury was set on fire.

"At this point, it cannot be determined if this was a deliberate act. 35 acres of wheat have been destroyed at an approximate value of £35,000.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this or may have information that could help with our enquiries. Maybe dog walkers as the fields is alongside a popular dog walk along the River Severn."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 170_I_12082023.