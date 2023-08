Raven Meadows multi-storey car park in Shrewsbury

The incident happened at the Raven Meadows multi-storey car park in Shrewsbury at around 2pm.

Fire crews used small tools to free the pair trapped inside.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.07pm on Thursday, August 10, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'lift rescue persons locked in' in Shrewsbury. Two individuals freed from lift by fire service personnel."