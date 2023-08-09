Managing agents for the retail park off Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury say they will work with the car park operator and Cineworld to 'resolve the issue' that has trapped at least two people.

Customers who have seen a screening of the Oppenheimer biopic about the atom bomb scientist starting after 8pm have been hit by a rule where five hours of free parking comes to an abrupt end at 11pm. It's only free for 10 minutes after 11pm although there is a way of making sure it is kept free.

Geoff Smethills from Bayston Hill decided to go and see the Christopher Nolan-directed biopic on July 25 with his wife. Paul Rumbold, also of Bayston Hill, said he went to see the film with his partner and son on July 23 and "did not see any signs" to warn him of the danger.

There are signs at the parking spots outside Cineworld which do lay down the rules clearly.

Customers of Cineworld and the Harvester and Nando's can get extensions to the five hour free parking - and the 10 minute restrictions after 11pm by using consoles at the individual businesses.

But neither Mr Smethills nor Mr Rumbold said the rules were obviously pointed out to them.

Both have been sent fines of £100 which they can reduce to £60 if they pay within two weeks.

The site managers are the giant real estate company CBRE.

A spokesperson for CBRE said: "We encourage anyone who wishes to challenge the fine to follow the appeal procedure issued with the fine.

"As managing agents for the retail park, we will work together with the car park operator and the cinema regarding this matter to resolve going forward."

The parking charge notices will have been sent out to the registered keepers of the vehicles by Euro Car Parks which manages the spaces and the automatic number plate recognition systems. The appeal arrangements are set out on the notices.

A spokesperson for Cineworld reminded customers that if they wished to extend their stays they should enter details into a tablet inside the cinema.

The spokesperson said: "Customers at Cineworld Shrewsbury wishing to use the nearby car park for longer than five hours or beyond 11pm can do so by validating their parking.

"Visitors should enter their registration details and proof of ticket purchase into one of the tablets located inside the cinema.