Doughnut tester being sought

Planet Doughnut are in search of a doughnut tester

Shrewsbury-based doughnut maker, Planet Doughnut, has been looking for someone to take on what it calls "the best job in Britain" – and has extended the deadline for applications.

Launched six years ago from founder Duncan McGregor’s family garage, Planet Doughnut is well known for its inventiveness and quirky flavour combinations with an ever changing menu of over 100 varieties.

Mr McGregor said: "We’re passionate about coming up with unique flavour combinations to make sure that what we’re offering is not only new and exciting but that our menu reflects what our customers really want to see in our stores, and that starts with customer feedback.

“And that’s why we’re after someone with a sophisticated palette to help us take our doughnuts to the next level and even help us come up with some new ones.”

Doughnut aficionados are asked to fill in a short application form on the Planet Doughnut website, sharing why they would be the ideal person for the job.

The chosen person will receive a free box of the bakery’s latest creations every month for six months – and will then be asked to share their tasting notes with the team.

And, as well as being one of the first people to try the newest flavours before they reach the bakery shelves, they can also get involved with helping to decide on a quirky name for them.

Mr McGregor added: “So if you fancy yourself as a bit of a doughnut connoisseur and think you could give Homer Simpson a run for his money, we want to hear from you."

To apply to be a Planet Doughnut taster, visit https://www.planetdoughnut.co.uk/doughnut-taster-form/.