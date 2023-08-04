Wet-nosed detective cracks the case of a missing teenager within minutes

Police Dog Tess was praised by her handlers at West Mercia Police Dogs for sniffing out a high risk missing teenager within minutes of arriving on scene.
Officers who cover the policing region that includes Shropshire, said on Friday that one of their teams had a busy first night shift with lots of incidents across the area.
A spokesperson said on Twitter: "Team two had a busy first night shift, attending lots of varied incidents across the force.
"PD Tess and handler showed what a great team they are tracking to a high risk 14year old missing person within minutes of arriving on scene.
"What a nose PD Tess has!"
Team 2 had a busy first night shift, attending lots of varied incidents across the force-PD Tess and handler showed what a great team they are tracking to a high risk 14year old missing person within minutes of arriving on scene-What a nose PD Tess has!!! 👏🏻🐕👮🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/rLb1D0gIUt— West Mercia Police Dogs (@K999Cops) August 4, 2023