Wet-nosed detective cracks the case of a missing teenager within minutes

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A police force's wet-nosed detective showed that she really knows her stuff when it comes to finding people.

PD Tess. Picture: West Mercia Police Dogs
PD Tess. Picture: West Mercia Police Dogs

Police Dog Tess was praised by her handlers at West Mercia Police Dogs for sniffing out a high risk missing teenager within minutes of arriving on scene.

Officers who cover the policing region that includes Shropshire, said on Friday that one of their teams had a busy first night shift with lots of incidents across the area.

A spokesperson said on Twitter: "Team two had a busy first night shift, attending lots of varied incidents across the force.

"PD Tess and handler showed what a great team they are tracking to a high risk 14year old missing person within minutes of arriving on scene.

"What a nose PD Tess has!"

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Bridgnorth
North Shropshire
Oswestry
Telford
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News