'Donkey' blessed as Street Pastors receive new vehicle

Shrewsbury Street Pastors have received a new support vehicle

'The Donkey', which supports efforts of Street Pastors in Shrewsbury was unveiled by West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion this week.

The van, which has been funded by Mr Campion, will support Shrewsbury Street Pastors by giving them a mobile base, helping them access remote areas, provide aid during emergencies, and have a more visible and accessible presence during the evening in the town.

The unveiling took place at St Alkmund’s Church this week with the PCC and High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn.

They were joined by members of the Shrewsbury Street Pastors team as well as Rev Sam Mann, who blessed the vehicle ahead of its first outing.

Mr Campion said: “I am pleased to be able to supply this van to support the great work of the Street Pastors in and around Shrewsbury.

“Supporting my commitments around protecting the most vulnerable and ensuring those enjoying the night time economy can do so safely, this van will give the Street Pastors additional presence where it is much needed.

“I would like to thank the Street Pastors for volunteering their time to ensure the residents of Shrewsbury are safe.”

Director of the Shrewsbury Street Pastors, Steve Jones, said: “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our new support vehicle– a cutting-edge vehicle that will complement our operations.

“Donkey 3 enables us to reach less accessible areas efficiently. This invaluable asset will enhance our ability to deliver aid swiftly during emergencies or transport vital supplies for ongoing situations on the streets of Shrewsbury.