Shrewsbury town centre road to close for two nights as seven businesses hit by fault from underground cable

Mardol Head in Shrewsbury town centre was closed overnight on Thursday to allow National Grid to undertake emergency repairs.

The road will reopen on Friday morning, but is due to be closed again on Friday evening to allow for works to continue.

A spokesperson from National Grid said an underground cable fault had affected seven local businesses.

On Thursday evening they said: "There is a temporary feed supplying the businesses at the minute, but we need to repair the underground cable to make sure there is a permanent supply to the businesses.

"It's a case of digging down and repairing the cable, we'll be carrying out that work this evening."

The road will reopen on Friday morning with a temporary road surface in place.

On Friday evening the road will close again to re-instate the road permanently.