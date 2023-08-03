Shrewsbury town centre road to close for two nights as seven businesses hit by fault from underground cable

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A Shrewsbury town centre road will be closed for a second night tomorrow, as National Grid work to fix an underground fault.

Mardol Head in Shrewsbury town centre. Picture: Google
Mardol Head in Shrewsbury town centre. Picture: Google

Mardol Head in Shrewsbury town centre was closed overnight on Thursday to allow National Grid to undertake emergency repairs.

The road will reopen on Friday morning, but is due to be closed again on Friday evening to allow for works to continue.

A spokesperson from National Grid said an underground cable fault had affected seven local businesses.

On Thursday evening they said: "There is a temporary feed supplying the businesses at the minute, but we need to repair the underground cable to make sure there is a permanent supply to the businesses.

"It's a case of digging down and repairing the cable, we'll be carrying out that work this evening."

The road will reopen on Friday morning with a temporary road surface in place.

On Friday evening the road will close again to re-instate the road permanently.

Shropshire Council has said a signed diversion is in place and access will be maintained to properties and businesses.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News