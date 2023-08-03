Dogs Trust offers to give talks to community groups

Collie Cross Dawson is one of the many dogs currently waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury.

The team at the Dogs Trust Shrewsbury is offering to send a team member out to community groups to them about all things canine.

Lee Pogson, the Dogs Trust Shrewsbury supporter relations officer, said: "We care for more than 80 dogs at any one time at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury and this year we have been busier than ever. So we want to give people an insight into what needs to happen every day to make sure our dogs have everything they need, every day of the year.

“As well as caring for dogs at the centre, we are working to improve the lives of all dogs. So for example we campaign against puppy smuggling, we support dog owners who are experiencing homelessness and we work with partners overseas to vaccinate against rabies.

"We can chat about all of Dogs Trust’s work and of course groups can find out more about the dogs at the centre that they might want to welcome into their lives."

He added: “The people of Shropshire have always been incredibly supportive of Dogs Trust so it’s lovely to be able to get out and about, meet our supporters face to face and answer any questions they might have about our canine companions.”