Sports awards set up by inspirational Shropshire man are open for nominations now

Bill Longmore

Bill Longmore went from police officer to the region's first police and crime commissioner and then a philanthropist who bought a pub and gave it to the people of Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, to run.

The Bill Longmore Foundation was set up to honour his memory and give recognition to outstanding individuals, clubs, and groups from all sports in Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Mr Longmore was a former Staffordshire Police Superintendent and Hanwood councillor who died of cancer in May 2018.

He moved to Hanwood in 1998 where he became a local councillor. He was chair of Hanwood Village Hall, and the local bowling club.

In 2017 he purchased the Cock Inn together with the bowling green, later left as a legacy for the people of Hanwood, who now manage it through a Community Interest Company.

His widow, Ursula, who saw his energy and spirit first hand, said he worked tirelessly within Hanwood promoting community activities and a community spirit.

Thanks to a £200,000 legacy, five £1,000 grants are available each year in Shropshire where he achieved the honour of being appointed the county's first Police and Crime Commissioner, for West Mercia Police.

During his time with Staffordshire Police he ran the successful Cannock Police Boys football club known as the ‘Peelers’, was instrumental in founding the county-wide police SPACE holiday activity scheme for young people that still runs today, and formed the Rugeley Police Boys Boxing Club.

Through his achievements while living in Shropshire he was awarded the BBC ‘Unsung hero’ award in 2011 for his contribution to sport, and in 2012 he was invited to carry the Olympic Torch in Shrewsbury.

The Shropshire awards were launched on Tuesday and will be open throughout August.