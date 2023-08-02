Inquest opened into death of young Shrewsbury woman

Shirehall in Shrewsbury

Saudi-born furniture maker Dana Marie Balram, aged 33, of Sundorne Crescent, Shrewsbury, was found unresponsive upstairs at her home on July 24, 2023.

Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery was told that the woman's mother had received a message from her daughter that caused her concern. She went around to the property and her daughter was found upstairs unresponsive.

Mr Ellery was told at the inquest opening on Tuesday that a neighbour carried out CPR and police and ambulance services were called but to no avail. Police concluded that the death was not suspicious.