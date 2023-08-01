Shrewsbury Lidl bids farewell to shop worker retiring at the age of 80

By Richard WilliamsShrewsbury

An 80-year-old customer services advisor at a Shrewsbury supermarket has finally called it a day and retired.

Toni Da Gama Lobo Salema joined Lidl at the age of 65 and is now retiring 15 years later
Antoni Da Gama Lobo Salema, known as 'Toni' to colleagues, joined Lidl in Oteley Road 15 years ago.

On Monday, the octogenarian, who is from Castlefields but originally hails from South Africa, was treated to a celebration cake as colleagues prepared to say goodbye on his final shift.

Toni prepares to put his feet up after 15 years at Lidl in Shrewsbury

Jodie Stephens, who has worked alongside Toni on the customer service desk for the last five years, said he will be "greatly missed".

She said: "He has been excellent to work with, really five star. He always goes the extra mile and worked in other stores across Shropshire when he is asked. Nothing is too much trouble.

"He is 80 but has been doing 30 hours a week. He is very laid back and very humble but he is going to be greatly missed."

She added that colleagues gave Toni a farewell card, cake and decorated his workstations with balloons, but the dedicated worker insisted on working until the end of his shift at 6pm before saying a final goodbye.

