Classic whodunnit to return to county stage

Cluedo 2 will be coming to Theatre Severn next year

'Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter' will be at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn from April 23 to 27 next year.

Tickets for the play are on sale now.

A spokesman for the production said: "With an original new story set in the 60s, featuring The Honourable Mrs. Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White, Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter is a riotous spoof of a comedy thriller penned by the BAFTA Award winning TV writing duo, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, whose numerous credits include Birds of a Feather and Dreamboats and Petticoats, and directed by Mark Bell, who directed the original Cluedo play in the UK and the worldwide phenomenon, The Play That Goes Wrong.

"As the bodies pile up and our infamous colourful characters dart from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night, Cluedo 2, will keep you guessing right up to the finale and invites budding detectives of all ages to watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit... with what... and where!"

Produced by JAS Theatricals, Gabriel Creative Partners, The Araca Group and Lively McCabe Entertainment, casting will be announced soon.