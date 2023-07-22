Battle of Shrewsbury set to come alive with weekend re-enactments

This weekend sees Battlefield 1403 holding its annual re-enactment weekend.

The Battle of Shrewsbury is being re-enacted as part of the annual weekend-long event hosted at the site of the historic conflict – Battlefield 1403, on the outskirts of the town.

Hundreds of re-enactors are on site for today and tomorrow, with displays designed to bring history to life.

Hosted at the Battlefield 1403 Farm Shop the event is put on by MH Historical, and attracted more than 3,000 visitors last year.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm each day, with free entry – and battles at 11am and 3pm, weather dependent.

The Battle of Shrewsbury was fought between King Henry IV and a rebellious faction led by Sir Henry 'Hotspur' Percy in 1403, and it was the first time the English longbow was used on both sides of the battlefield.

While Percy died during the battle, King Henry came close to defeat and almost lost his life, and his throne.

Around 24,000 people fought at the battle with between 5,000 and 6,000 believed to have died.