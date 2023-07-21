Police warning after vehicle 'loses wheel' at major roundabout near Shrewsbury

People are being urged to avoid the area

West Mercia Police said that the incident had taken place at the Dobbies Roundabout on the A5 in Shrewsbury and is ongoing.

The force said that traffic had backed up in the area due to the issue.

A tweet from the police said: "We are currently dealing with a vehicle that has lost a wheel at Dobbies roundabout A5 – traffic is backed up between Edgebold roundabout and Dobbies Shrewsbury.

"Avoid the area if you can."

The AA has also warned of "partially blocked and queueing traffic due to stalled truck on A5 both ways at A49 Hereford Road (Dobbies Island). A vehicle has lost its wheel."