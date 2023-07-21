First stage of Shrewsbury Riverside demolition set to be approved

The application will see parts of the Riverside area demolished, if approved.

Shropshire Council was given £18.7m by the Government in January to be used to kickstart its plans for the redevelopment of the Riverside site.

The authority's ultimate ambitions would see the area transformed to include a new council headquarters, hotels, restaurants, a public transport hub, offices and up to 270 homes.

The project will require major demolition work in the area, with the Riverside and Pride Hill shopping centres, Raven Meadows car park, the bus station and the former GP surgery all set to be knocked down.

An application for relatively small sections of demolition is to be considered by Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee on Friday.

They include the former police station, which was connected to the Riverside Shopping Centre, the exterior canopy of the centre, and a neighbouring unit.

The proposal would allow the council to carry out investigations of the ground in the area needed for the future of the project.

A report from planning officer John Shaw said: "This application relates to the partial demolition of the Riverside Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury, to allow ground investigation works to be carried out to inform and shape future stages of development at the site.

"The scope of works includes general site clearance, removal of asbestos and the partial demolition to slab level of unit 2, units 44-48 and a walkway canopy.

"A 2.4m high hoarding would be erected to the rear of units 44-48 post demolition while the south-western elevation of unit 2 would be retained."

Shrewsbury Town Council has urged that Shropshire Council look to re-use any items of street furniture in other places.

The report states: "The town council raise no objections to this application, but it was noted that there was a lot of street furniture in this location and could it be removed and re-used elsewhere in the town prior to demolition commencing?"

A main feature of the ultimate ambitions is also improving the public space, providing a destination for people to visit.

In November 2022, regeneration specialist firm RivingtonHark was appointed by Shropshire Council to lead on the project.

Speaking in May, Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and assets, said it was "exciting times" as they look to make progress on the project.

He said: “Local people will know and understand this scheme has been in the pipeline for many years; and now, following backing from the Government, we can majorly accelerate the redevelopment of Smithfield Riverside, to bring forward a future Shrewsbury by 2025.

“Ultimately this application, if approved, will enable us to undertake further investigations of the site, and the council has been working closely with current tenants of the shopping centre and stakeholders within the community to ensure the programme progresses at the speed it needs to, whilst being mindful that the town centre still needs to function throughout the process.

“Smithfield Riverside is an agreed priority of the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan partnership, and our ambitions to create a development for local people and visitors to enjoy.