Dragon boats set to return to Shrewsbury this weekend for popular charity fundraiser

Dragon boats will be returning to the River Severn in Shrewsbury this weekend for the Severn Hospice fundraiser

The Severn Hospice Dragon Boat Festival will take place at Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury tomorrow and Sunday.

The event is one of the charity's key fundraisers.

It will see specially created Dragon boats race in heats between the start at Pengwern Boat Club and the finishing line by Shrewsbury School’s boathouse, with spectators able to watch from the banks of the River Severn.

Severn Hospice fundraiser Jess Druce said they were excited for the event – and looking forward to some light-hearted but competitive action.

She said: "We're so looking forward to this weekend. Dragon Boats is our headline fundraiser for the summer and we know how much everyone absolutely loves taking part.

"There is a real healthy rivalry between the teams with great banter and competitiveness: it's fun, and a brilliant day out.

"We are so grateful to everyone who comes along, whether they are a boat crew or spectating. Over the years, this event has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for us, through sponsorship, donations and boat entry fees - so thank you to everyone who has ever been part of our festival.

"Their generosity enables us to give compassionate care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness across the region.