Councils at odds over roundabout adverts

Frankwell Roundabout

The proposal, from CP Media on behalf of Shropshire Council, is for Frankwell and Heathgates roundabouts in Shrewsbury, as well as the roundabout at the entrance to the Meole Brace Retail Park.

Planning officers are recommending approval for all three schemes, but Shrewsbury Town Council has called for the proposals to be rejected, while the town's civic society has also opposed the Meole Brace and Heathgates plans.

The proposals will be discussed by Shropshire Council's Northern Planning Committee on Friday.

They are the latest in Shropshire Council's bid to raise money out of its roundabouts – with the authority potentially looking at using up to 45 across the county for advertising.

The authority agreed to start looking at the possibility of selling advertising space on roundabout in 2021.

The proposal has attracted previous controversy when one Shrewsbury business revealed that the price of an advert on the Telford Way Roundabout in Shrewsbury had gone from £800 a year to £6,200.

A report on the latest proposals says that all the signs will be 80cm wide and 50cm high.

They will be 30cm above ground level, attached to 80cm high posts.

Under the plans there would be three adverts on Heathgates and Frankwell, and four on the Meole Brace Island.

Responding to the Meole Brace and Heathgates proposals, Shrewsbury Civic Society said: "The proposed signs are quite large and there are too many of them.

"They will give a cluttered appearance to the road junction and are an unnecessary visual distraction."

Referring to the two plans Shrewsbury Town Council said: "The town council object to this application on the basis that the new signs proposed are considerably larger than the existing ones given that when Shrewsbury Town Council originally applied for planning permission in 2011, they were told the original signs were the largest they could be.

"There were also objections to the considerable increase in the number of signs at each site and the potential distraction this could create to drivers.

"Finally, concerns were raised about the combination of larger and an increased number of signs on the visual amenity of the roundabout given the conservation status of the town."

Referencing the Frankwell application the town council again objected to the size of the signs, and added: "There were also objections on the potential distraction this could create to drivers and cyclists."

Despite the concerns all three applications are recommended for approval, with the reports stating: "It is considered that the proposed signs will have no adverse impact on public safety and would have no significant adverse impact on the character and appearance of the site or the visual amenity of the locality and would have no significant impact on the character and appearance of the wider Conservation area."