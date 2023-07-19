Notification Settings

The Sound of Music set to ring through Shrewsbury Abbey

By Dominic Robertson

A concert will be taking place at one of the Shropshire's most spectacular venues this weekend.

Claudia Grinnell

On Saturday at 2pm, Claudia Grinnell will return to Shropshire to play the William Hill organ at Shrewsbury Abbey.

The programme will see the audience treated to favourites such as Walton’s Spitfire Prelude, Bach’s Toccata & Fugue in D minor and others, before Claudia plays her own arrangement of The Sound of Music.

The concert lasts about an hour and entry is free, with a retiring collection towards the continuing upkeep of the organ.

Claudia is a native of Albrighton, and was Organ Scholar at St Peter’s, Wolverhampton, before going to Peterhouse, Cambridge, where she graduated with a first in music.

For the past six years she has been sub-organist of Winchester Cathedral.









