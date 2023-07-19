Road sign demolished following Shrewsbury RTC

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A road traffic collision in Shrewsbury town centre on Wednesday has seen a road sign demolished.

The demolished sign (picture Olivia Barber)
The demolished sign (picture Olivia Barber)

The incident at around 16.15pm occurred outside Marks & Spencer in Castle Street.

Witnesses said the collision involved a Volkswagen SV and Vauxhall Insignia.

Olivia Barber who was in the street at the time of the crash said she heard a loud "revving" sound before the collision.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene. Both have been approached for comment.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News