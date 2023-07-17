Emergency services close Shrewsbury road across the River Severn due to police incident

Police closed the road this morning.

Emergency services were on the Telford Way just before 8am today .

West Mercia Police said: "All three emergency services are dealing with an incident near Telford Way, Shrewsbury. There is currently a full road closure on for Telford Way. Please avoid the area and consider alternative routes."

The AA roadwatch website said the A5112 was close with queueing traffic both ways from the A5191 Ditherington Road at the Heathgates roundabout to Woodcote Way.

It is not known exactly what the 'police incident' is.

The Telford Way connects the Harlescott and Monkmoor parts of the town with a bridge over the River Severn.

Long queues have built up in the Ditherington and Harlescott areas and there is also queuing traffic on the A49 bypass as motorists find alternative routes around the north of the town.