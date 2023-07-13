Emily Kerr, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, and Rotarian Fred McDonogh.

The latest Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club donation of £750 is in sponsorship of the Shrewsbury Colleges Group Star Awards.

The awards honour outstanding achievement and were received by a record high nomination of 39 students.

“This is quite humbling,” said Rotarian Colin Sharp who is also a governor of the colleges group.

“The student citations told a story of the progress that has been made and the impact students had on their teachers, support staff and classmates.

“The untold stories are of students who have been brilliant whilst overcoming immense life challenges which could so easily have derailed them.”

He added: “They deserve immense credit for their achievements, but also so do the teachers and support staff who gave them so much.”

Over a 12 month period up to the end of June 2023 Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has made 18 charitable donations totalling £17,189.