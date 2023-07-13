Community church in Shrewsbury 'at risk of closing' warns minister

By David TooleyShrewsbury

A stark sign has been placed on the doors of a church in Shrewsbury stating "this building is at risk of closing".

Greenfields Methodist Church. Picture: Google
Greenfields Methodist Church. Picture: Google

The minister at Greenfields Methodist Church says that as with many churches, the future of the church as a community of faith is uncertain and they placed a sign on the door to get people's attention.

