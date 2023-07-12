Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chance to join 'Requiem in a Day' singing workshop at Shrewsbury Abbey

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyMusicPublished: Last Updated:

People can join a choral workshop with a Classic FM favourite at a spectacular Shropshire venue later this year.

Matthew Coleridge will be leading the workshop
Matthew Coleridge will be leading the workshop

Shrewsbury Abbey will be hosting the event on September 9, after teaming up with Matthew Coleridge.

It will see the abbey hosting one of of Mr Coleridge's popular 'Requiem in a Day' workshops.

A spokesman for the abbey said: "Voted number 86 in the Classic FM Top 300 this last Easter, Matthew’s Requiem has proved to be an awe-inspiring piece that’s not just very popular with the listening public but also at workshops across the country, from North Yorkshire to Cornwall."

He added: "Singers of all ages can look forward to Matthew leading them in his Requiem and some shorter pieces during the day, with a concert performance at 7.30pm for friends, family and the public to attend.

"Matthew is a lovely guy and it’s an experience not to be missed. It’s not unusual for singers to book onto another workshop because they’ve enjoyed the first one so much."

The workshop is free and music can be borrowed on the day. Singers can sign up at matthewcoleridge.com/shrewsbury

Tickets for the evening concert will cost £10.

Music
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News