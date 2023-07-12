Chance to join 'Requiem in a Day' singing workshop at Shrewsbury Abbey

Matthew Coleridge will be leading the workshop

Shrewsbury Abbey will be hosting the event on September 9, after teaming up with Matthew Coleridge.

It will see the abbey hosting one of of Mr Coleridge's popular 'Requiem in a Day' workshops.

A spokesman for the abbey said: "Voted number 86 in the Classic FM Top 300 this last Easter, Matthew’s Requiem has proved to be an awe-inspiring piece that’s not just very popular with the listening public but also at workshops across the country, from North Yorkshire to Cornwall."

He added: "Singers of all ages can look forward to Matthew leading them in his Requiem and some shorter pieces during the day, with a concert performance at 7.30pm for friends, family and the public to attend.

"Matthew is a lovely guy and it’s an experience not to be missed. It’s not unusual for singers to book onto another workshop because they’ve enjoyed the first one so much."

The workshop is free and music can be borrowed on the day. Singers can sign up at matthewcoleridge.com/shrewsbury