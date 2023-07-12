Heritage experts sought to carry out historic church repairs

Old St Chad's Church

Bids are being invited from firms to undertake the repairs to Old St Chad's Church, on Milk Street in Shrewsbury.

The building is Grade II* Listed and the value of the work is valued at between £50,000 and £100,000.

A tender invitation on Shropshire Council's website states: "The works are repairs to the historic masonry building of Old St Chad’s Church including to stabilise the structure and carry out repairs to the stonework."

It adds: "The building is Grade II* listed and all repairs have been designed / specified with due consideration given to the status of the building and best practice in conserving the building.

"Contractors will need to demonstrate experience in carrying out similar works on protected historic buildings and experience in working with appropriate materials, including historic masonry construction."