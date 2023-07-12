Fire crews called to water rescue at Welsh Bridge, Shrewsbury

Firefighters have been called to reports of a water rescue in Shrewsbury.

Welsh Bridge, Shrewsbury
The incident took place at 1.19am this morning at the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury.

Four fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Baschurch and Shrewsbury.

An Operations officer was also in attendance.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

